Year’s End

One of the things I enjoy about living in Vermont and 1200 miles away from my family is that I can actually go out with friends and celebrate the ringing in of the new year. When in Vermont, a friend and I often go to New Queers Eve in Burlington. NQE is a mixture of drag and burlesque with a champagne toast at midnight. It’s a fun time, even if I’m not a big fan of burlesque. I don’t think I’d mind if more men were part of burlesque, but women in burlesque just isn’t my thing for obvious reasons. However, in Vermont drag and burlesque are often part of the same events, but I digress. It will be a fun night, nonetheless, and maybe there will be a guy who gives me a midnight kiss.
I just have to figure out what to wear. I’d considered wearing a nice shirt, maybe one in a silver/gray (something with a little shine/glimmer), and a nice pair of black pants. While that may still be what I wear, if I can decide on the right shirt, it’s supposed to be a cold night, so I’m also considering a black and gray sweater. My only concern is that the venue for NQE is likely to be very crowded and most likely overheated. Vermonters may not believe in air conditioners, they sure as hell believe in heat, which is understandable but can also be overwhelming. (The South is the opposite: often not enough heat when needed in winter and excessive air-conditioning in the summer). Again, I digress. Decisions, decisions.,,
