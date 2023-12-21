Winter Is Here

There’s not a lot to say this morning.
Fingers Crossed 🤞 I have a working refrigerator when I get home from work today.
It’s my last day at work for 2023. Our holiday break starts next week. The holiday break is one of the best perks of working at a university. The museum (and campus) will be closed from December 22 to January 2. I won’t actually go back to work until January 5 because I’m taking some time off after the first of the year. All of my coworkers took time off this week, and since I wasn’t going anywhere for Christmas, I didn’t mind having the museum to myself for a few days.
Lastly, it’s the first day of winter. It feels like it, too, at least temperature wise. Right now, it’s 22 degrees. However, it doesn’t look like winter. With the rain and moderate temperatures earlier in the week, there’s very little snow on the ground. While it’s cold today (our high will only be 27 degrees), it’s going to be 42 degrees on Christmas Day. It feels like I’m in the movie White Christmas, which took place in Vermont where there was no snow. Unlike White Christmas, I don’t think we’ll get any snow at the last minute to make a picture perfect movie.
3 comments:
It sounds like Northern New England (and esp Maine) really took a tough hit from the storm earlier this week. I hope you have a relaxing week off next week and can enjoy time getting caught up on your rest, time with friends, and doing whatever you like - even if that is doing a lot of nothing.
Merry Merry
Happy Holidays, BosGuy. There were several areas around Vermont that really took a hit from the storm earlier this week. Thankfully, it was not as bad as in July. Between Christmas and New Year's Eve, I plan to do a whole lot of nothing.
It almost does not thaw. I understand that you don't put your pantry outside
