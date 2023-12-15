Today is my usual work from home day. Thankfully, I am feeling better. It took a trip to the ER to get rid of my migraine. The ER doc gave me their “migraine cocktail” (an IV of Toradol, Reglen, and fluids, plus oxygen). It took care of most of the pain and after an hour, I was able to go home. The medicine really seemed to hit me a few hours later when I realized I couldn’t focus my eyes enough to read anything on my iPad, and I just couldn’t keep my eyes open. When Jeopardy finished at 7:30 pm, I went to bed. I just couldn’t stay awake any longer, and I quickly fell asleep. I woke around 3:30 am, and Isabella decided she had to be fed. I looked at the clock, realized the time, and pulled the covers over me and tried to go back to sleep. That worked until about 4:00 am, and then I got up and fed Isabella and made a cup of tea for myself. By the time this posts at 6:00 am, I fully expect I will be asleep again. I plan to actually do some work today, mainly because I need to catch up on grading so I can get my grades submitted on time. However, I have no intention to push myself too much and will just take it easy today (and continue taking it easy throughout the weekend).
Have a wonderful weekend, everyone! TGIF!
