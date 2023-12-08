Rough Night

I was still not feeling well last night, so I went to bed early. The problem was that my downstairs neighbor, who I rarely hear a peep from, was either loudly watching an action movie or playing an action packed video game. Have you ever been in a theater waiting for a movie to start and hear the loud noise of an action movie in the theater next to your, the loud explosion, crashes, deafening music, etc.? That’s pretty much what it was like. If I had a pair of earphones that would have worked with my new iPhone, I’d have put them in to drown out the noise. Alas, I did not, so I listened to an audiobook until I was about to fall asleep. (Reading a book wouldn’t have helped, since I had a migraine and it makes it very hard to concentrate on the words. They sometimes get a bit jumbled when I have a migraine.)
Finally, sometime around 11 pm, I dozed off. Thankfully, I’d set the audiobook to stop at the end of the chapter, so I could just back it up when I started it again. This morning, however, it was my upstairs neighbor that woke me up. Around 3:30 am, I could hear one of them walking around. The floors in my building creak, and while usually I could ignore it, I still had a headache, and I laid there for nearly an hour trying to go back to sleep. Eventually, Isabella caught on that I was awake, so to appease her, I got up and fed her and made myself a cup of tea.
Although I’m supposed to be working from home today, I’m not going to even try to pretend to. I’ll text my boss and tell him I’m taking a sick day. Then, I’ll probably go back to bed and try to get some more sleep.
Sorry I’ve been only complaining for the last few days, but whatever this is (sinuses, migraines, malaise, etc.) has been pretty rough.
