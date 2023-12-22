I had a plan for today. I was going to get up around 5:30 am, have breakfast, shower, get dressed and be out the door in time to be at the grocery store shortly after it opened. None of the grocery stores had everything on my list, so I planned to go to one grocery then go to a second one that had the rest of what I needed. Then, my plan was to go to a few stores that were in the same shopping center as the second grocery store. The plan was to come home and put up the groceries in my now working refrigerator. Then, I was going to finish my shopping in West Lebanon, NH. (Most major stores are either in Burlington or West Lebanon. I prefer West Lebanon because there is no sales tax in New Hampshire.) I have already put in orders at Petsmart and Target to just drive up and pick up. Then, I had a few things I am looking for at HomeGoods, one of my favorite stores. Im sure I’d have lunch down in West Lebanon before heading home and getting some rest.
But…as the saying goes “the best laid plans of mice and men often go awry.” First off the bat, my refrigerator did not get fixed nor did I get a replacement yesterday. I called to get an update, but never got called back. So, now I have to wait until I can get in touch with someone to know what the hell is going on and to emphasize how imperative it is that I have a refrigerator today. So, I won’t be doing my shopping early and getting it out of the way before the crowds get too crazy.
This morning didn’t start out too well. I woke up at 3 am (no fault of Isabella’s) and could not go back to sleep. So I finally got up and made some tea. I waited until at least 4 am before feeding Isabella, who, surprisingly, seemed okay with that. With the way this morning is going, I’m afraid my plans are going to be even more derailed than I expected.
Best laid plans…
Quick Update: They just finished installing my brand new refrigerator, and it looks great and is quickly cooling. Now, two hours later than I had planned, I’m going to start my shopping trip.
3 comments:
I find that if I am stressed and try to hurry that makes for unforced errors. As much as it seems impossible, take your time and be patient with shopping or driving to your various destinations. You'll survive! All the best!
The big thing is you have the refrigerator. Now the shopping will be done when it's done.
Merry Christmas.
Great!!
I was packing an overnight bag to fly out there and get things rolling with the refrigerator. I don't tolerate incompetence.
Well, get all your shopping done-be patient there are a lot of crazy folks out there doing the same thing, clean the house, look at your menu discover what you can prepare ahead of time, take a hot bath/shower, and relax before Monday. Give Isabella extra love and attention because folks will be invading HER space soon.
Merry Christmas and nothing but the best for the new year.
