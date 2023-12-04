It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas
Everywhere you go
Take a look at the five and ten, it's glistening once again
With candy canes and silver lanes that glow
…or so the song begins. I had a very easy going weekend. The main thing I did was bring my Christmas decorations up from the basement and set up my Christmas tree. Since I’m not going anywhere for Christmas, I decided to give my apartment a little cheer. Plus, I may have a friend come for lunch on Christmas, and she tends to really decorate, even her office is decorated. Mine is not a lot of decorations, and I probably won’t decorate too much. I hate having to take it all down, pack it back up, and store it away again, but I enjoy decorating for Christmas.
Overnight, we also got about 6 inches or so of snow, so everything is covered in white. While I don’t particularly relish driving to work, it does look beautiful outside. I love watching snow fall. For me, it’s very calming and quiet. I prefer not to have to go out in the snow, but needs must. I have some things that I need to do at work today, so “over the river and through the woods” I will go as I head to work today.
On November 4 for the feast of Saint Barbara, in Provence, we sow wheat in a saucer : https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bl%C3%A9s_de_la_Sainte-Barbe
Have a good week and careful driving. I would assume it is quite pretty with the fresh snow and for a New Englander like me, it does make me feel like it is Christmas time but I'd prefer if the snow stays up by you since it is such a mess when it snows in Boston.
