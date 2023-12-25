Merry Christmas, everyone! Wishing you all the joy of the season from across the miles with glad tidings to you and yours this holiday season. May this Christmas season fill your home with warmth, light, and joy, and may the joy of the season extend into the new year. I hope your Christmas is full of love, joy, and all your favorite things!
🎄Merry Christmas! 🎄
True friends, close in heart, will never be far apart.
❄️ Happy Holidays! ❄️
1 comment:
Merry Christmas to you dear Joe.
Thanks for your kind wishes and be sure I am enjoying this time of the year in Peace.
Still alone but not isolated as I have my mother (96yo), my sister, brother in Québec city who I will visit for New Year.
Hope your enjoying yours as well.
Jean Luc in Montreal.
Post a Comment