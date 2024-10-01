October
By Evalyn Callahan Shaw
October is the month that seems
All woven with midsummer dreams;
She brings for us the golden days
That fill the air with smoky haze,
She brings for us the lisping breeze
And wakes the gossips in the trees,
Who whisper near the vacant nest
Forsaken by its feathered guest.
Now half the birds forget to sing,
And half of them have taken wing,
Before their pathway shall be lost
Beneath the gossamer of frost.
Zigzag across the yellow sky,
They rustle here and flutter there,
Until the boughs hang chill and bare,
What joy for us—what happiness
Shall cheer the day the night shall bless?
’Tis hallowe’en, the very last
Shall keep for us remembrance fast,
When every child shall duck the head
To find the precious pippin red.
About this Poem
“October” by Evalyn Callahan Shaw is a poem that reflects on the beauty and transience of life, as symbolized by the month of October. October is often seen as a time of transition, where nature shifts from the vibrancy of summer to the decay and dormancy of winter. In literature and poetry, this month often represents both endings and the subtle beauty of change.
Shaw’s poem can be interpreted as a meditation on the fleeting nature of life and the inevitable passage of time. The vivid imagery typically associated with October — falling leaves, crisp air, shorter days — evokes both a sense of nostalgia and acceptance. The poem may emphasize how, just like the changing seasons, life moves through cycles, with each phase having its own unique beauty, even as it leads to eventual decline.
Though not as widely known as some classic poems, "October" likely touches on themes of impermanence, reflection, and the bittersweet beauty found in the natural world during autumn.
About the Poet
Evalyn Callahan Shaw was a poet born around 1861 in Wagoner, Indian Territory, a part of the Creek Nation. She is often associated with various names, including Eva, Evelyn, or Jane Evylin. Shaw’s work reflects her background as the daughter of Samuel Benton Callahan, a prominent figure within the Creek Nation.
