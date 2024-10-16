It Wasn’t Just a Cold

Monday morning, I thought I just had a simple cold. When I’d taken a Covid test on Sunday, it had been negative. However, the longer I sat in my office on Monday, the worse I felt. The last time I’d felt this way, I’d had Covid, so when I got home, I took another test. It came back positive, though the control line was barely visible, so I took it again. It was very clear that it was positive. Therefore, I’m quarantined at home with Covid. I barely slept last night, but I’m not feeling quite as bad as I was. However, I’m still congested and I no longer have a sense of smell, which is an odd sensation considering I normally have an acute sense of smell. I can still taste things, but it’s like the flavors are muted. I saw the online doctor that is provided by my insurance hoping to get a prescription for Paxlovid, only I found out that Paxlovid interacts with Qulipta, my migraine medicine. So, I’m treating the cough and congestion with other medications, but I can’t take Paxlovid because the two medicines together cause liver damage, and I already have issues with my liver (not from alcohol consumption, by the way, because I rarely drink alcohol). Hopefully, I’ll continue to improve, and right now I’m going back to bed in hopes of getting more sleep.
Get well soon! Watch out for Isabella: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Feline_coronavirus .
I don't drink alcohol because of my gamma GT although I have always been sober https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gamma-glutamyltransferase
