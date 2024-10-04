Week’s End

It’s a WFH Friday, and boy do I need an easy day. I only had a few things on my work calendar this week, but it turned that I was scrambling to get everything done. I did my best to get as much done as possible so I could take it relatively easy today. I have a few things to follow up on today, but unless something unexpected comes up, which seems to have happened every day this week, I can wrap things up quickly and mostly just monitor emails today. We’ll see how well those plans pan out.
I hope everyone has a great weekend! I have no plans, though maybe I’ll go for a walk/hike and get some nice pictures of the fall foliage.
