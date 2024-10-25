Today is a much needed work from home day. After having covid the week before, working in the office this week has drained all my energy. By the end of each day this week, I felt like I was a battery that lost its charge. Working from home allows me to be more relaxed, and if needed, I can lay down and possibly take a nap. I need a weekend of nothing to do and nowhere to go. I need to rest and recover. I will probably answer and send some emails today, but I plan to mostly read. I have a presentation to make on Monday, so I will finish up the PowerPoint for that. It will be a short 5-10 minute presentation on a class I will be teaching next semester.
Here’s hoping for a restful and relaxing weekend. Have a great weekend, everyone!
