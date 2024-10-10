I went home from work early yesterday with a migraine. It was one of those migraines that came and went all day long. Most likely, it was caused by changes in the weather. It was supposed to be a sunny day, but it rained on me while I was driving home. It continued to rain off and on for the rest of the day. Some places around me are also having snow flurries this morning. In other words, the weather is a mess right now and causing havoc for my migraines.
I’d probably stay home today, but I have a tour to give first thing this morning, and I have an appointment with an otolaryngologist (ENT or ear, nose, and throat doctor) later this morning. I had gone to an audiologist for my tinnitus, which is particularly bad when I have a migraine, and my insurance requires that I also see an ENT before the audiologist can move further with any type of treatment.
I’m not sure how the rest of my day will go. It will probably depend on how the migraine I still have is after I have my doctor’s appointment.
