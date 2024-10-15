October
By Robert Frost
O hushed October morning mild,
Thy leaves have ripened to the fall;
To-morrow's wind, if it be wild,
Should waste them all.
The crows above the forest call;
To-morrow they may form and go.
O hushed October morning mild,
Begin the hours of this day slow,
Make the day seem to us less brief.
Hearts not averse to being beguiled,
Beguile us in the way you know;
Release one leaf at break of day;
At noon release another leaf;
One from our trees, one far away;
Retard the sun with gentle mist;
Enchant the land with amethyst.
Slow, slow!
For the grapes' sake, if they were all,
Whose leaves already are burnt with frost,
Whose clustered fruit must else be lost—
For the grapes' sake along the wall.
About the Poem
Robert Frost’s poem “October” expresses a plea to nature to slow down the passage of time, particularly during the autumn season. The speaker reflects on the beauty of October, a month often associated with transition and the impending arrival of winter. In the poem, the speaker urges nature to hold off winter’s arrival for as long as possible, savoring the fleeting beauty of the fall.
“October” highlights the inevitability of change, with autumn being a metaphor for the cycle of life, decline, and death. The speaker wants to hold on to the present moment, delaying the cold and lifeless winter. Frost’s love for nature shines through, with the poem vividly describing the beauty of the season and expressing a desire to savor every moment of it. The speaker’s wish to prolong the season also reflects a deeper human desire to slow down the passage of time and, by extension, the progression of life toward its inevitable end.
Ultimately, “October” is a meditation on time, beauty, and the natural cycles of life, using autumn as a symbol of both transience and the longing to pause and appreciate the fleeting moments of beauty in the world.
About the Poet
Robert Frost (1874–1963) was an American poet known for his depictions of rural life and his use of everyday language to explore complex social and philosophical themes. He is widely regarded as one of the most significant American poets of the 20th century. Frost’s poetry often focuses on the landscapes of New England, where he lived for much of his life, and his works frequently touch on themes like nature, isolation, and human emotion.
Frost’s poetry is noted for its simplicity of language, which masks the depth of his themes. His work often revolves around rural life, but these settings serve as backdrops for exploring universal human experiences, such as decision-making, loneliness, and the passage of time. Some of his best-known poems include “The Road Not Taken,” “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening,” “Mending Wall,” and “Birches.” These poems often reflect on choices, boundaries, and humanity’s relationship with nature.
Frost was highly celebrated in his lifetime. He won four Pulitzer Prizes for Poetry, more than any other poet, and received numerous other honors. He was also invited to recite his poetry at the inauguration of President John F. Kennedy in 1961. Though sometimes associated with traditional forms and settings, Frost’s poetry delves into darker, existential themes, including the struggles of the human condition, the uncertainty of life, and the nature of free will. His work often reveals a tension between the idyllic pastoral life and the complexities of human existence.
Frost’s ability to balance simple, relatable imagery with profound philosophical insights makes his poetry resonate with readers of all backgrounds, and his influence continues to be felt in American literature.
