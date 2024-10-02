It’s going to be a long day, and this is going to be a short post. I don’t have to work tonight like I normally do when I say I have a long day ahead. In fact, I’ll be leaving work early today. No, it will be a long day because it starts out with teaching a new class. I’ve taught classes similar to this one, but this has some clear differences. I have my fingers crossed that it goes smoothly. There isn’t as much to do during the middle of the day, but I have to leave work early because I have a dentist appointment. It’s time to get the crown on the tooth I recently had a root canal done. It’s going to be a long day of dreading that appointment.
No comments:
Post a Comment