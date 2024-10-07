Monday, October 7, 2024

Nine Years

Nine years ago today, I started a new life when I moved to Vermont. I had been a teacher my entire professional career, and I was switching gears to enter the museum field. I’ve never regretted taking a job in Vermont or my career transition to museums. My position has changed at my museum, and I had no idea nine years ago that my career would evolve to be my perfect job. Sometimes people look back on major life decisions and do something differently, but I have no regrets, and I wouldn’t change a thing. Since moving to Vermont, I have become more confident in my sexuality. My job has also allowed me to be more comfortable in my own skin. Nine years ago, my life changed for the better!

I hope everyone has a wonderful week!
5 comments:

uvdp said...

A year ago our lives were turned upside down.
"God, give us the strength to love
Those who have the strength to hate" Mohamed Nadhir Sebaa

October 7, 2024 at 6:18 AM
Rob T said...

Congrats! Being able to be YOU is something you couldn't be before, it makes your journey worthwhile.

October 7, 2024 at 9:31 AM
Anonymous said...

Happy anniversary

October 7, 2024 at 10:34 AM
Bill said...

Congrats! That is some good news to start off a week with!! All the best!

October 7, 2024 at 11:22 AM
VRCooper said...

Happy Anniversary Dear!! May you continue to grow in your career.

October 7, 2024 at 12:10 PM

