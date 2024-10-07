Nine years ago today, I started a new life when I moved to Vermont. I had been a teacher my entire professional career, and I was switching gears to enter the museum field. I’ve never regretted taking a job in Vermont or my career transition to museums. My position has changed at my museum, and I had no idea nine years ago that my career would evolve to be my perfect job. Sometimes people look back on major life decisions and do something differently, but I have no regrets, and I wouldn’t change a thing. Since moving to Vermont, I have become more confident in my sexuality. My job has also allowed me to be more comfortable in my own skin. Nine years ago, my life changed for the better!
I hope everyone has a wonderful week!
A year ago our lives were turned upside down.
"God, give us the strength to love
Those who have the strength to hate" Mohamed Nadhir Sebaa
Congrats! Being able to be YOU is something you couldn't be before, it makes your journey worthwhile.
Happy anniversary
Congrats! That is some good news to start off a week with!! All the best!
Happy Anniversary Dear!! May you continue to grow in your career.
