Cat Nap Memories

I came across this picture the other day, and it brought back wonderful memories from my time teaching in Alabama. Back then, I’d be so tired when I got home that I’d lay down for a nap. It had been a stressful and exhausting job. The cat I had before Isabella, Victoria, was always my cuddle companion for these naps. When I would lay down, she’d lay down with the upper half of her body on my chest, and we would take a nap together.
There are two main differences from the picture above: Victoria was a gray tabby and I’d have been wearing a shirt because Victoria hated naked skin. I don’t know what her issue with naked skin was, but she would not cuddle if I wasn’t wearing a shirt. Otherwise, this picture is the exact way we’d have our after work routine.
Victoria would sit in an upstairs window watching for me to get home. She’d meet me at the top of the stairs where she could see through the window above the front door. She would either rush down the stairs as soon as I got inside or meow and beckon me upstairs. If I did not lay down for a nap fairly soon, she’d get very agitated. Like Isabella, she had her routines, and you’d better follow that routine.
I loved Victoria so much. I love Isabella just as much, but Isabella and I have a different relationship than I had with Victoria. Victoria was a cuddle buddy. Isabella usually just wants to be in the same room I’m in. Isabella will lay on my hip and on occasion stretch out from my abdomen to my chest facing towards me so I can pet her.
