Slept Late, Long Day

I slept a tad bit later than usual this morning. I’d probably have slept later if Isabella wasn’t quite so persistent. Anyway, I have a big day today, but thankfully, I get to start it later than usual. I have an important speaker presenting a program at the museum today, and I am praying we have a good turnout. There have been so many issues with this particular event, I just want something to go right. Regardless, I need to have something nice to wear today, hence the picture above. I’m pretty sure I know what I want to wear, but because I will be up in front of everyone to introduce our guest, I need to try and look nice. I’ll then be entertaining the speaker this afternoon before returning him to the airport. It won’t be as long of a day as yesterday, which ended up being just over 12 hours, but it will probably end up being longer than usual. *Fingers Crossed* All of this goes well today.
