The chilly weather of fall has arrived in Vermont. Yesterday, I woke up to 35 degrees with a high of only 55. Today is not any better because while our low temperature is 39, our high will only be 53. At least we are expecting some sun today. It’s beautiful outside with the fall leaves changing color, but the warmth of summer is over. Soon, the temperatures will drop below freezing, we’ll have snow before we know it. I’m not complaining. I like the cool crisp air of autumn. I just hate having to remove the air conditioner and put it back in storage, but that will only take a few minutes this weekend.
Today is October 9: the feast of St Denis. He is the saint to invoke against migraines : https://aleteia.org/2017/10/09/suffer-from-headaches-heres-a-patron-saint-for-you . I prayed it for you, Joe.
