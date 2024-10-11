TGI Friday

I’m glad it’s Friday. It hasn’t been a bad week, though somewhat busy. However, I’ve had a migraine for the past few days. I ended up going home from work early Wednesday and Thursday. I’m working from home today and plan to take it easy. Luckily, there isn’t a lot of must do things today because I still have a migraine.
Yesterday, I went to the ENT to have him evaluate my hearing. The whole visit took less than five minutes. He introduced himself, looked in both ears, declared that there was no damage that could be fixed with surgery, and then said that the hearing loss was due to nerve damage and only hearing aids would help. So, now I’ll be returning to the audiologist to be fitted for hearing aids.
Hopefully, my migraine will improve and I can enjoy this weekend. I’m planning to go with a friend of mine to the Stowe Foliage Arts Festival. We’ve gone to a few arts festivals together and always have a good time. With this one being in Stowe, one of the most expensive places in Vermont, I doubt there will be anything I can afford, but it will be fun to browse through the booths.
I realized last night that I did not post an Isabella pic of the week, so here you go. This is about the closest she ever comes to cuddling, though she most often lays on my hip if I’m on my side. Sometimes, if I’m on my back, she’ll lay down stretched out from my belly to my chest. Mostly, she just prefers to be near me, not on me.
Have a great weekend, everyone!
Here in Canada is our Thanks Giving week end. TG on October 14th but for us in Province of Québec it's no more a religious celebration as in USA. But Monday is off for all workers and many stores and buisinesses are closed.
