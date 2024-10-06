Trust in the Lord

“The fear of man brings a snare, but whoever trusts in the Lord is safe.”
- Proverbs 29:25
Being LGBTQ+ means that we are often are at the mercy of people’s hate, ignorance, and prejudices. We are often excluded from the worship of God in many mainstream and evangelical denominations. However, as LGBTQ+ Christians, we can still find comfort in God because although we may be hated by some people, we will always be loved by God. Matthew 5:11-12 says, “Blessed are you when they revile and persecute you, and say all kinds of evil against you falsely for My sake. Rejoice and be exceedingly glad, for great is your reward in heaven, for so they persecuted the prophets who were before you.” These verses come at the end of the Beatitudes in Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount. Jesus prepared us and warned us to expect persecution and hardship as a result of our commitment to Him. Being insulted, falsely accused, or persecuted for living out faith in Christ is a sign of being aligned with God’s will. This suffering is not because of personal faults but specifically “because of me”—because of Jesus and the truth of His teachings.
Instead of being discouraged or disheartened by persecution because of being LGBTQ+, Jesus calls us to “rejoice and be glad.” This is a radical call to joy, even in suffering, because Christ is there to comfort our suffering for our beliefs in Him and how we were created by God to love someone of the same gender or fell as if we were born with the wrong sexual organs. By remembering that in times of trouble we can turn to Christ for guidance. Jesus promises a great reward in heaven for those who endure persecution for His sake. The reward is not necessarily in this life, but in the life to come. This promise encourages believers to keep an eternal perspective, valuing spiritual treasures over earthly comforts.
Jesus pointed out in Matthew 5:12 that mankind’s pattern of persecution is not new. The prophets of the Old Testament, who were faithful to God’s word, also faced opposition and persecution. By suffering for righteousness, believers are in good company, standing in the legacy of God’s faithful messengers. Proverbs 29:25 tells us, “The fear of man brings a snare, but whoever trusts in the Lord is safe.” We cannot allow the hatred of others to drive us away from God. When people are overly concerned about the opinions, approval, or threats of others, it can trap them, much like a snare catches an animal. This fear can lead to compromised decisions, anxiety, or a lack of true freedom because one’s actions are driven by human approval or fear of rejection. However, if we place our confidence in God, trust His guidance and provision, we will find security in His love. God’s protection and peace are reliable, freeing people from the pressure of trying to meet others’ expectations or fearing their judgment.
God desires that all believers grow in a love that is guided by knowledge and insight, leading to wise choices and lives that are pure and blameless, preparing them for Christ’s return. He emphasizes the importance of spiritual maturity and discernment in Christian living. In Philippians 1:9-10 Paul says, “And this I pray, that your love may abound still more and more in knowledge and all discernment, that you may approve the things that are excellent, that you may be sincere and without offense till the day of Christ,” Here, Paul is praying for the believers in Philippi, expressing a desire for their spiritual growth. The same message should be received by LGBTQ+ Christians. Paul prays that the Philippians’ love would “abound more and more.” This love is not just an emotional feeling but is tied to action, decision-making, and behavior. Paul is asking for an increase in their love for God, for one another, and for others in general. However, this love is not blind or superficial.
The kind of love Paul desires is one that is coupled with “knowledge and depth of insight.” This suggests that love should be informed by a deep understanding of God’s truth and a growing wisdom that comes from spiritual discernment. It points to love that is thoughtful, grounded in truth, and applied wisely to life’s situations. If we hide our love of someone of the same sex, we are hiding God’s intentions for our love. Paul prayed that our growing love, informed by knowledge and insight, would help believers “discern what is best.” In other words, we should develop the ability to make wise choices—choosing what is excellent, not just what is good. This is about living with wisdom and prioritizing the things that align with God’s will. The goal of this growing, discerning love is that the as believers we might be “pure and blameless for the day of Christ,” referring to the time when Jesus returns. Paul’s prayer is that their lives would be marked by integrity and righteousness, reflecting Christ’s character, so that when they stand before Him, they would be found pure in heart and without blame.
If we are spiritually mature, then those who hate and persecute us for being LGBTQ+ do not prevent us from loving God and allow Christ’s values to lead our lives. If we put our trust in God, and not in what people might think or do, because human fears can entangle and trap, God offers true safety and freedom.
No comments:
Post a Comment