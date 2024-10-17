Slow Going

Slowly but surely, I seemed to be improving. I still have a cough, headache, some congestion, a sore throat, and fatigue, but I don’t feel as awful as I have the last few days. Luckily, I have not had a fever throughout this whole illness. The congestion and the headache don’t seem as bad, and I was able to sleep through the night last night without waking up too much. When I did wake up, I was able to fall back to sleep more easily than the night before. i told my boss yesterday that I would not be back for the rest of the week. If I continue to improve, I should be able to return to work on Monday. Until then, I’m going to continue to get rest.
Thankfully, I’ve had my faithful companion with me throughout. Isabella has not been bothering me except first thing in the morning to get fed and at night when she thinks I should go to bed. Several times a day, she comes and checks on me, but then returns to her blankets to sleep her day away.
Glad you are feeling better.
Glad you have a dedicated nurse, Isabella, who watches over you. But she must have forgotten her white coat !
