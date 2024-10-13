Embrace God’s Love

For I am persuaded that neither death nor life, nor angels nor principalities nor powers, nor things present nor things to come, 39 nor height nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.
—Romans 8:38-39
As LGBTQ+ Christians, it can be challenging to reconcile our faith with our identity. We live in a world where we may feel misunderstood, judged, or even rejected by others. Yet, in the heart of Scripture, God’s message is clear: His love for us is steadfast and unshakable. Nothing—no person, no ideology, no power—can separate us from that love. Romans 8:38-39 is a powerful reminder that God’s love is all-encompassing. In times of struggle, confusion, or loneliness, remember that you are deeply known and cherished by God just as you are. God’s love is not conditional on fitting into a particular mold or meeting the expectations of others. He created you uniquely and beautifully, with purpose and intent.
When you feel distanced from the church or face discrimination, know that God’s arms are always open to you. You are part of His family, and His grace is not limited by human boundaries. Just as Jesus reached out to those who were marginalized, He reaches out to you, inviting you to experience His boundless love. First John 4:8, which states “God is love,” is especially important to us as LGBTQ+ Christians because it affirms that God’s very nature is rooted in love, and this love is not conditional or limited by human standards. We are reminded in 1 John 4:8 that Christianity centers around God’s love as the ultimate truth, offering comfort, hope, and a foundation for LGBTQ+ Christians to embrace their faith and identity without fear.
In Matthew 22:37-39 Jesus said “‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind.’ This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like it: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’” The heart of our faith is love—the love God has for us, and the love we are called to share with one another. Jesus taught us that the greatest commandments are to love God with all our hearts and to love our neighbors as ourselves (Matthew 22:37-39). So love God, love others, and love yourself. Know that you are loved beyond measure, exactly as you are. You are fearfully and wonderfully made, and God has a plan for your life. Let us all remember that nothing—nothing in this world—can ever separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus.
Take a moment today to reflect on God’s love for you. Write down (or post in the comments) three ways you have seen His love in your life recently, even in small moments. If you’re able, connect with another LGBTQ+ Christian for support and encouragement, sharing how God’s love is sustaining you. Above all, remember this: You are loved. You are worthy. You are enough. Hold tightly to the truth that God’s love for you is unbreakable, and let that love empower you to live fully in His grace.
