For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul?
— Mark 8:36
In this fraught time in our nation’s life, it is impossible to ignore the unsettling reality: a large portion of American politicians, and many ordinary citizens who call themselves Christians, have thrown their full support behind a man whose words and deeds contradict the teachings of Christ at nearly every turn. They defend cruelty, deceit, and corruption, often excusing it as political necessity. And it is heartbreaking to witness beloved family members — even parents who once taught us values of kindness and humility — swept up in a movement built on pride, division, and hatred.
How can this be? How can those who profess Christ justify following a leader who “calls evil good, and good evil” (Isaiah 5:20), who mocks the poor, exploits fear, and sows hatred for neighbor? Jesus Himself warned us of this kind of moral compromise in Mark 8:36: “For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul?”
This is a piercing question for our time. It exposes the heart of the problem: many have chosen political power, wealth, or cultural dominance over the integrity of their own souls. They believe that by aligning themselves with worldly success — even if it requires abandoning truth, compassion, and decency — they will come out on top. But Jesus teaches otherwise: such a bargain leads only to ruin.
The Apostle Paul reminds us plainly in 1 Timothy 6:10, “For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil, for which some have strayed from the faith in their greediness, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.” While “money” here may mean literal wealth, it also points to the hunger for worldly power and influence. Many today justify their allegiance to a man who elevates himself above others and calls it “winning,” but Jesus warned that “whoever exalts himself will be humbled, and whoever humbles himself will be exalted” (Matthew 23:12).
Even more alarming is the distortion of Christianity itself. Some declare that this man is “chosen by God,” despite his public mockery of Christian faith, his encouragement of violence, and his utter disregard for the teachings of Jesus, who preached love, mercy, and peace. Yet Scripture is clear: “God is love, and whoever abides in love abides in God, and God abides in him” (1 John 4:16). Can one truly abide in Christ while supporting hate, division, cruelty, and lies?
Jesus said plainly: “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this everyone will know you are my disciples, if you love one another” (John 13:34–35). Not by tribal loyalty. Not by political identity. By love.
When those who claim to follow Christ align themselves with what is unloving, unjust, or cruel, they reveal that they have forgotten His way. In doing so, they risk their very souls — not in the sense of a simple transactional punishment, but because they are being formed in the image of what they worship. If you worship power, you become hardened. If you worship hatred, you grow bitter. If you excuse lies, you become unable to see truth.
Mark 8:36 compels us to ask: What is worth more — temporary worldly gains, or the health and wholeness of the soul? If we win the world but lose compassion, if we gain influence but forfeit integrity, what have we truly won? Nothing. We have traded away what matters most.
In this moment, each of us must choose — not just once, but daily — whether we will abide in the love of Christ or follow the siren call of power and division. “Choose this day whom you will serve” (Joshua 24:15). Will we cling to Christ, who is Love, who is Truth, who is the Prince of Peace? Or will we give ourselves over to what is false and fleeting?
As you consider the words of Jesus — “For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul?” — ask yourself: Where in my life am I tempted to trade integrity for comfort, truth for approval, or love for power? Do the leaders and causes I support reflect the heart of Christ — or the ambitions of the world? How can I more fully embody Jesus’ command to love one another, even when it is difficult or unpopular? May we each seek daily to choose love, truth, and the way of Christ, no matter the cost.
Deep issue. Beware of false gods whether they are political or religious leaders.
