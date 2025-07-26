Moment of Zen: Summer Reading

Summer has always felt like the perfect season to escape into a good book. Back in grad school, I kept a growing stack of books by my bedside all year long—almost always gay fiction, mostly lighthearted romances or mysteries—waiting patiently for summer break when I wasn’t buried in academic reading. There’s something especially satisfying about choosing what you want to read and getting lost in a story just for fun. So I’m curious—what are you reading this summer? Do you pick lighthearted fiction, or dive into something more serious like history, biography, or true crime?
2 comments:
How are you doing ?
Since I'm retired, I don't have any specific summer reading.
There is a Cezanne exhibition https://cezanne2025.com/en/ in Aix that I am going to visit. So I am revising my knowledge of the father of modern painting.
Honestly, I’m not doing well this morning. The pain in my back has mostly eased, but my right leg still hurts so much that it feels like there’s no end in sight. I keep saying the same thing because it keeps happening—if I lie flat with my leg slightly elevated, the pain will ease for a bit, and when I first stand, it almost feels like things might be getting better. But the moment I try to walk or stand upright, the pain floods back in. Even shifting my body the wrong way makes it worse. I keep ending up back on the couch, defeated. It’s exhausting, and today it’s really getting to me.
