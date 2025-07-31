I spoke to my doctor last night as he was preparing the paperwork for my leave request. Unfortunately, things aren’t improving as quickly as I’d hoped. I still can’t sit or stand for more than a few minutes at a time, and walking more than a dozen steps makes the pain nearly unbearable. I told him I was aiming to return to work on Monday, thinking I might finally have the right combination of medications to function again. He told me that was overly optimistic. Realistically, he expects I’ll be out at least two more weeks.
Today has already started off rough. I had a hard time falling asleep last night, and Isabella, ever punctual, wanted to be fed at her usual 5:00 a.m. breakfast time. She was somewhat patient and let me sleep until 5:30.
After feeding her and brewing a cup of coffee, I settled in with an episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. That might sound like a decent way to start the day—except I’ve also got a migraine on top of everything else.
At least I can sleep the day away if I want to. And right now, that’s probably the best plan.
Isabella Pic of the Week:
She’s been curling up on a black blanket lately—so well camouflaged that I nearly jump out of my skin every time the blanket moves. It’s her own personal cloaking device. Somewhere, a Romulan engineer is taking notes. 🖖🐾
A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
Thursday, July 31, 2025
Thursday Check-In
