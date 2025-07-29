Tuesday, July 29, 2025

No Poem Today

There won’t be a poem on the blog today. While I am feeling a bit better this morning, the change in my medication has left me far too drowsy to write a proper post. I’m also still waiting to hear back from my doctors about the latest tests.


Yesterday was an ordeal—just getting around involved far too much walking, and it took a toll on me. Hopefully, I’ll have more energy (and fewer side effects) soon.


Thank you for your patience and kindness.

uvdp said...

1Co 12,26 If one member suffers, all suffer with it; if one member is honored, all rejoice with it.

July 29, 2025 at 7:21 AM

