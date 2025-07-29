No Poem Today

There won’t be a poem on the blog today. While I am feeling a bit better this morning, the change in my medication has left me far too drowsy to write a proper post. I’m also still waiting to hear back from my doctors about the latest tests.
Yesterday was an ordeal—just getting around involved far too much walking, and it took a toll on me. Hopefully, I’ll have more energy (and fewer side effects) soon.
Thank you for your patience and kindness.
1Co 12,26 If one member suffers, all suffer with it; if one member is honored, all rejoice with it.
