Moment of Zen: Lakes

🎶Don't go chasing waterfallsPlease stick to the rivers and the lakes that you're used toI know that you're gonna have it your way or nothing at allBut I think you're moving too fast🎶—“Waterfalls” TLC
The lyrics above are from the song “Waterfalls” by TLC. They speak not only to the swift, dramatic plunge of water over a falls, but also to the way people often let life rush past them—always chasing the next thrill or achievement—until suddenly, it’s over. Good advice often goes unheeded when someone is determined to forge their own path, even recklessly.
While the singer warns of the chaos that can come from moving too fast, she also urges thoughtfulness and peace. The chorus reminds us to live each moment fully and intentionally, making the best of the time we have.
This perspective echoes the wisdom of Marcus Aurelius in Meditations: “Dwell on the beauty of life,” and “Do not act as if you were going to live ten thousand years. Death hangs over you. While you live, while it is in your power, be good.”
Take a breath. Find your river or lake—and appreciate its quiet beauty.
1 comment:
Caution ! Do not shower under a waterfall : you risk getting hit on the head by a stone or a branch .
Post a Comment