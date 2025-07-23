The Search for Relief

This morning I have a doctor’s appointment to figure out what’s going on with my back. Over the past several days, the pain has become much worse and nearly impossible to ignore.
It started as lower right back pain, but now it spirals downward in a strange, radiating pattern — wrapping around my thigh, then shooting straight down my leg all the way to my foot. Walking is tricky at best. I can take maybe two to four steps upright before the intense pain kicks in, or I can shuffle around stooped over at almost a 90-degree angle, which oddly makes the pain more manageable.
Sitting is out of the question. After just a few minutes in a chair, the pain flares and forces me to stand. The only position that gives me any real relief is lying on my couch with my lower legs slightly elevated. When the pain is at its worst, I’ve found a couple of stretches that help — either pulling my knee up to my chest or resting my ankle and gently stretching my bent leg downward.
Even getting dressed has become a bit of a challenge. Every waistband, seam, and bit of fabric seems to press exactly where it hurts most, making clothes feel more like punishment than comfort. So you can imagine how I’m “dressed” while lying here on the couch, trying to find the most comfortable position — let’s just say modesty has taken a back seat to relief.
I’m hoping the doctor can figure out what’s causing this and how to treat it. At this point, I just want to walk upright again without feeling like someone’s driving a hot poker into my back and leg.
I’ll update you all later when I know more.
Have any of you ever experienced something like this? How did you cope while waiting for answers?
5 comments:
Very strange that the pain is going all the way down to your foot. You might need an MRI.
I have an MRI of my liver scheduled for Monday, maybe my doctor can convince them to go lower while they are at it.
I had a similar pain which was diagnosed as Piriformis syndrome.
Putting in a prayer for relief and for a clear diagnosis and treatment regimen for you.
I had an MRI for sciatica, the main cause is a herniated disc , but the pain is in the leg, not in the back. Courage to you , Joe !
