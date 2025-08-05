A Delayed Start

I still plan to post a poem today, but if I do, it’ll be later. I woke up around 3 a.m. with intense pain in my leg. After getting up to take some medication, I couldn’t fall back asleep right away. So, I made a cup of coffee and started searching for a poem to share.
Eventually, the pain meds kicked in and I managed to drift off again—but now it’s after 6 a.m., and I can barely keep my eyes open. Once I’m more awake (and a little more coherent), I’ll see about posting that poem. Stay tuned.
3 comments:
t's news of your health that we need, Joe; the poems are secondary. You must be patient with the sciatica.
French proverb: "patience and length of time do more than strength and rage."
Fable in the form of a poem THE LION AND THE RAT by Jean de la Fontaine :
We must, as much as possible, oblige everyone:
We often need someone smaller than ourselves.
Two fables will attest to this truth,
So abundant is the evidence.
Between the paws of a Lion
A Rat emerged from the ground rather thoughtlessly.
The King of Animals, on this occasion,
Shown what he was, and gave him life.
This kindness was not wasted.
Would anyone ever have believed
That a Lion would have anything to do with a Rat?
However, it happened that upon leaving the forests
This Lion was caught in a net,
From which his roars could not free him.
Sir Rat rushed up, and did so much with his teeth
That a gnawed chain carried off all the work.
Patience and length of time
Are more than strength or rage.
Other French proverb : "We often need someone smaller than ourselves."
Post a Comment