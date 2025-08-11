Back to the Office… Ready or Not

Today, I head back to work. My paid medical leave officially ended yesterday. Technically, it should have shifted from continuous leave to intermittent leave for the next two months, but the Human Resources Department at my university managed to botch the approval. They didn’t follow through with everything my doctor requested, so now I have to sort that out. I need to contact my doctor this morning to see if HR even sent him the paperwork needed to fix this.
I wish they had at least considered a work-from-home arrangement, but my boss refuses to even request it. So, that’s off the table. Instead, I’ll go into the office today and spend my time reading and sending emails—tasks I could easily do from my laptop at home. I have no appointments or meetings scheduled, and if I did, they’d be virtual. My boss seems to lack any sign of empathy or sympathy, but there’s no point in continuing to complain about her. It’s just not worth the energy. There’s nothing I can do except quietly keep an eye out for other opportunities. I’d prefer to stay in New England, but I might have to look farther afield. What I won’t do is move back to Alabama.
Sorry for the work rant, but it’s what’s on my mind this morning. Since I have to face the day regardless, I’m trying to focus on the positives—like how well things went when I ventured out yesterday.
Yesterday, I ran a few errands and—surprisingly—it went great. I had no pain, walked without a limp, and felt like myself again. The only odd moment was leaving the gas station, when my right leg suddenly got wobbly. It didn’t hurt; it just wasn’t cooperating. Still, I considered the outing a success. The only caveat: I never walked more than 20–30 yards at a time. We’ll see what happens today when I have to walk farther and sit in my office chair for hours.
This morning didn’t get off to the best start. I woke up with pain in my leg and had to sit down while my coffee brewed. Maybe the day will smooth out like it did yesterday, but honestly, with the way I’m feeling right now, I’m not overly optimistic. Still, I’m holding onto the hope that today will surprise me for the better—because I could use a day that ends with me feeling proud I made it through.
Monday, August 11, 2025
Back to the Office… Ready or Not
3 comments:
Fingers crossed!
Having an unsupportive boss is such a disappointment. Good luck.
You deserve better from your workplace. It is so sad that it has come to this.
