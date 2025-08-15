While my bosses refused to let me work from home for an extended period, I did at least get to keep my regular Friday work-from-home day—and I am so glad it’s here. This week has been a trying one, my first back in the office after my medical leave.
The first three days of the week, our parking lot was closed, which left me with two choices: park in a lot up a steep hill or park in one three times farther away but on level ground. On Monday, I tried the hill. Going down that morning was rough; going back up in the afternoon was pure agony. On Tuesday, I chose the level route—only to discover that the extra distance was even worse.
By Wednesday, I’d been told that the museum’s reserved spaces would be available because campus security was going to deal with the cars parked there that didn’t belong to museum patrons. I bet you can guess what I found when I arrived—the same cars, still in those spots. So, back to the hill it was. Going down wasn’t terrible, but going up… well, let’s just say I took my time. Once inside the museum, I had to sit before I could do anything else. By then, I knew what my body would and wouldn’t tolerate, so I paced myself.
Yesterday, the parking situation was finally back to normal. But the workday itself made up for it. A two-hour meeting in uncomfortable plastic chairs is never fun, but it’s worse with a pinched nerve. I switched to a padded chair after the first fifteen minutes, but it wasn’t much better. By the end, I was shifting around like I was sitting on a bed of nails. Lunch in the break room wasn’t an improvement—the wooden chairs are no kinder to my back.
Back at my desk, my chair finally let my leg relax, and I took my midday meds. The relief lasted until I had to get up to let someone into a locked room. That part was fine; what wasn’t fine was running into a talkative professor who’s also president of an arts organization board we both serve on. He asked about my back, and I told him about the pinched nerve. He had a similar problem before a hip replacement fixed it, and he went on to talk about the board meeting tomorrow—which I doubt I’ll make. Eventually, the pain got so bad that I had to stop him mid-story and say, “I have to go sit down.”
In short, I overdid it yesterday, and I’m paying for it today. My leg is in a lot of pain this morning, and I’m hoping my meds kick in soon. At least I can work comfortably today from my own couch.
And now, to send you into the weekend on a happier note—here’s your Isabella Pic of the Week. She’s sleeping peacefully—though she wasn’t quite so peaceful at 1 a.m. last night when she insisted I get up. Turned out her water bowl was low. I filled it, and she let me go back to bed without complaint. She’s lucky she’s cute, and even luckier that she’s the perfect Friday reminder to rest, recharge, and keep a little sweetness close at hand.
Here’s to a weekend with no steep hills, no long walks, no terrible chairs… and maybe just a few cat naps of our own.
No comments:
Post a Comment