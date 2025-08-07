Finding a Rhythm Toward Recovery

I started physical therapy yesterday, and while I’m still dealing with quite a bit of pain, I’m hopeful for the first time in a while. The exercises they’ve given me seem to make a real difference—small movements, but with noticeable results. That feels like a very positive sign. I’m also finding that the medication I’m on is finally starting to help in a meaningful way.
For now, I’ve worked out a schedule that lets me stay productive during the day with only minimal pain, which is a huge relief. I’m not sleeping the mornings away anymore, but I am finally getting better rest at night. My routine still starts on the couch—it’s the only place I can reliably fall asleep—but once I’ve settled and my body has relaxed, I can shift to my bed and stay there through the night.
These little improvements give me hope that I’ll be able to return to work on Monday without too much trouble. One step at a time, but it’s progress—and I’ll take it.
