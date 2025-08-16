Moment of Zen: National Black Cat Appreciation Day 🐈‍⬛

Tomorrow is National Black Cat Appreciation Day, but since tomorrow is Sunday—and I always post a devotional on Sundays—I thought today would be the perfect time to celebrate.
Black cats have long carried unfair superstitions, but in reality they’re elegant, mysterious, and endlessly charming companions. What better way to honor them than with a little appreciation of our own? What better way than to enjoy some lovely men photographed with their sleek black feline friends?
So, in anticipation of tomorrow, here’s your Saturday Moment of Zen: handsome men and beautiful black cats—a combination that feels like good luck to me.
No National Black Cat Appreciation Day post would be complete without a nod to the queen of black cats—Isabella, who reigns supreme. 👑🐾
Queen Isabella in all her glory!
Graceful, commanding, and regal.
|Watching over her kingdom.
|The real mastermind behind The Closet Professor.
Those of you who have followed the blog for a while may remember Queen Victoria, my beloved gray tabby Siamese mix who reigned in my life from 1998 to 2014. Though she was not a black cat, she ruled with strength and benevolence, and held my whole heart before Isabella came into my life.
This is a small tribute to the original queen, whose reign set the standard for grace, devotion, and love. In Isabella, I have found the perfect successor—different in color but equally commanding, equally cherished, and equally royal. Together, they remind me that our pets are not only companions, but sovereigns of our hearts and rulers of our homes.
3 comments:
:-)
Long live the black cats!
Long live their queen Isabella!
All adorable, including Isabella!
