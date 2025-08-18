Isabella decided I didn’t need to sleep in today. She woke me up way too early, and while that’s nothing unusual, I really wanted to stay asleep a bit longer and avoid the pain radiating down my leg. No such luck.
The good news is I took a vacation day today. The bad news—besides the pain—is that the only reason I took a vacation day is because of car trouble. I can’t get the car into the mechanic until tomorrow, and I don’t dare drive it anywhere else. So here I am, stuck at home, with no transportation except for that one hopeful trip to the shop tomorrow.
Honestly, with the way I feel this morning—leg pain and day two of a migraine—I probably could have taken a sick day. But since HR has managed to screw up some of my leave paperwork, I’m trying to be cautious. Until that gets fixed, I’m afraid my sick leave will get eaten up too quickly.
All I really want is to feel better. I’ve said that for years about my migraines, but at least with them, I’ve learned how to keep going and live my life. This back and leg pain is different. It makes even basic mobility a challenge, and that’s not something I can just push through as easily.
So today’s plan is pretty simple: hope the pain eases a bit, or at least that I can get some more sleep. That’s about all I’ve got in me for now.
I hope your Monday morning is starting off better than mine. Here’s to a smoother week ahead for all of us.
A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
Monday, August 18, 2025
The Trouble with Monday Morning
Isabella decided I didn’t need to sleep in today. She woke me up way too early, and while that’s nothing unusual, I really wanted to stay asleep a bit longer and avoid the pain radiating down my leg. No such luck.
2 comments:
Is it fixable or will you need to buy a new car?
I’m pretty sure it’s fixable. The mechanic thought they could have it fixed in an hour or two at most.
Post a Comment