Moment of Zen: Sleep

This week, I chose sleep as my Moment of Zen—mostly because it’s been so elusive lately. Ever since the worst of my back pain began, restful sleep has been nearly impossible. The pain got so bad I ended up in the ER, and while the doctors provided medication to manage both the pain and my sleep, I’ve still only had two truly restful nights in the past two weeks. I’ve managed short naps during the day, but real sleep—deep, healing, uninterrupted sleep—remains rare. We often take it for granted until it’s out of reach, and only then do we realize just how essential a good night’s sleep really is to our happiness and well-being.
