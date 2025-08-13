Just Two More Days

So far, this week at work has been rough. I expected a lot of catching up after being out on emergency medical leave, but I didn’t expect the added challenge of my boss being openly—or at least quietly—hostile about it. It’s not always outright confrontation, but her demands and unwillingness to even discuss accommodations have been deeply disappointing. She’s also requesting documentation that, according to my physical therapist, should only come from HR. I’ll have to tell her that today, which I’m sure will be another fun conversation.
The whole situation has triggered a lot of anxiety and deepened the depression I was already feeling from the fact that my pain doesn’t seem to be getting any better. Part of that, I think, is because of how far I’ve had to walk from our temporary parking lot. Our usual lot is closed for repairs, and the longer walk from the temporary lots has been rough. The lot is supposed to reopen tomorrow, so I asked to move my work-from-home day from Friday to Wednesday to help reduce the strain. She refused.
When I tried to find another solution—asking her to address the problem of our two museum-reserved parking spaces being used by people who aren’t even patrons—she told me to take it up with her boss. It felt less like “couldn’t” and more like “wouldn’t,” but I did as she said. Thankfully, he actually took action, going out to take pictures of the cars parked there and contacting campus security. He’s dealt with severe back pain himself, though for him walking brought relief. I explained that for me, it’s the opposite—every extra step makes the pain worse.
There are other issues I could get into, but honestly, I’m too tired to go into detail. I just hope today is a better day, and I hope all of you have a good one too.
I just need to survive two more days.
1 comment:
That's awful. She is showing a lot of hostility over an injury and is unwilling to work with you. If it gets worse, file a complaint with HR. Her boss seems understanding and good for him for taking action. Filing a complaint would get his attention. Of course, I don't know your workplace and am offering blind advice.You shouldn't be treated this way though.
