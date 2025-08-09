Moment of Zen: Men and Cats

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
We see that Joe especially likes black cats: they are largely in the majority in this sample.
Over the years, I’ve been lucky to share my life with three cats I adopted: a calico (my first and sweetest cat, Calico), a grey tabby who was ¼ Siamese (Victoria, my first faithful and regal queen), and my beloved black cat, Isabella. I also have two cats who live with my aunt in Alabama—Edith, a bobtail desert lynx calico, and Lucy, a dilute calico. They already had their names when I adopted them from the shelter, and I never changed them. Edith and Lucy would have come with me to Vermont if my first apartment here had allowed cats, but since it didn’t, they stayed with my aunt. That’s now the only home they’ve ever known. In the end, it was meant to be—because if they had come north with me, I wouldn’t have Isabella, who was a godsend when I most needed comfort and has been my loyal, loving companion ever since. Long live Queen Isabella!
Long live Queen Isabella and the calicos https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Calico_cat !
I’ve never met a calico cat that wasn’t sweet, loving, and affectionate. My cat Calico (By the way, I was six years old when I named her.) was the sweetest cat I have ever known. She was a fat cat and a bit lazy. When she’d hunt for birds, she’d just lay on the ground and flatten out like a big blob of calico fur, her “camouflage” and wait for a bird to land near her. Then, she’d pounce and get her prey. She was actually a very good hunter. We lived in a rural area and she was an indoor/outdoor cat who never missed mealtime.
Man loving cats are special kind of man. BUT last wednesday I had a nice encounter with a 38yo man that liked cats and dog but was allergic to them. Luckily Adam hid himself when he came home and it was OK, thank god, because we could have nice sex session without him to be affected. To tell you how he looks like photo no.6 is almost him as it could be his brother.
Post a Comment
5 comments:
We see that Joe especially likes black cats: they are largely in the majority in this sample.
Over the years, I’ve been lucky to share my life with three cats I adopted: a calico (my first and sweetest cat, Calico), a grey tabby who was ¼ Siamese (Victoria, my first faithful and regal queen), and my beloved black cat, Isabella. I also have two cats who live with my aunt in Alabama—Edith, a bobtail desert lynx calico, and Lucy, a dilute calico. They already had their names when I adopted them from the shelter, and I never changed them. Edith and Lucy would have come with me to Vermont if my first apartment here had allowed cats, but since it didn’t, they stayed with my aunt. That’s now the only home they’ve ever known. In the end, it was meant to be—because if they had come north with me, I wouldn’t have Isabella, who was a godsend when I most needed comfort and has been my loyal, loving companion ever since. Long live Queen Isabella!
Long live Queen Isabella and the calicos https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Calico_cat !
I’ve never met a calico cat that wasn’t sweet, loving, and affectionate. My cat Calico (By the way, I was six years old when I named her.) was the sweetest cat I have ever known. She was a fat cat and a bit lazy. When she’d hunt for birds, she’d just lay on the ground and flatten out like a big blob of calico fur, her “camouflage” and wait for a bird to land near her. Then, she’d pounce and get her prey. She was actually a very good hunter. We lived in a rural area and she was an indoor/outdoor cat who never missed mealtime.
Man loving cats are special kind of man. BUT last wednesday I had a nice encounter with a 38yo man that liked cats and dog but was allergic to them. Luckily Adam hid himself when he came home and it was OK, thank god, because we could have nice sex session without him to be affected. To tell you how he looks like photo no.6 is almost him as it could be his brother.
Post a Comment