I woke up this morning with a bad migraine. Sometimes, if I get up, take my morning medicines, and have a cup of coffee, the pain will ease enough to get through the day. Unfortunately, this is not one of those mornings.
I’ll wait until just after 6 a.m. to text my boss and let her know that I won’t be in. There are times when I can push through a mild migraine, but this one is anything but mild. I’m nauseated, and every movement makes the pain worse.
My back and leg are aching too, but they’re background noise compared to the pounding in my head. So today, I’m doing the only sensible thing I can do: calling in sick and going back to bed.
I do have physical therapy tomorrow morning, and maybe that will at least help improve my overall well-being. Here’s hoping tomorrow looks a little brighter.
Monday, August 25, 2025
A Migraine Morning
