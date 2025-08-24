Boasting in the Lord

“But, ‘Let the one who boasts boast in the Lord.’ For it is not the one who commends himself who is approved, but the one whom the Lord commends.”—2 Corinthians 10:17–18
Paul reminds us that real approval does not come from boasting about ourselves but from living a life that reflects God’s love. In today’s world, however, it often feels like those who shout the loudest about their own greatness get the most attention. Some leaders demand constant praise and belittle those who refuse to glorify them. But as Christians, we are called to a different way—the way of humility, service, and compassion.
That kind of leadership is not new. Scripture repeatedly warns us against arrogance and pride. “When pride comes, then comes disgrace; but wisdom is with the humble” (Proverbs 11:2). The one who exalts himself may enjoy temporary power, but it does not last. Self-glorification is hollow because it centers on greed, fear, and division—not on God.
By contrast, there are leaders—both within and outside the church—who live out their faith not by proclaiming themselves righteous but by working for justice. They may not wear religion on their sleeves, but they defend the vulnerable, extend compassion to the marginalized, and recognize the inherent dignity of all God’s children. “What does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?” (Micah 6:8).
President Jimmy Carter’s life of service—building homes for the poor, advocating for peace, and living humbly even after holding the highest office—is a sermon in itself. President Joe Biden often speaks of drawing strength from Scripture and has spoken openly about leaning on faith through personal tragedy. Whether or not one agrees with every policy, there is a recognizable humility in such leaders—a willingness to see others, to work for justice, and to help the vulnerable.
For LGBTQ+ people of faith, this passage speaks directly to our lived reality. Too often, we hear leaders who boast of their own “faithfulness” while working tirelessly to take away our rights, deny our families dignity, or paint us as enemies of God. They boast in their own power, but their actions betray the spirit of Christ. “If I speak in the tongues of mortals and of angels, but do not have love, I am a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal” (1 Corinthians 13:1). Words without love are just noise.
Right now, the difference could not be clearer:
Some leaders use fear, scapegoating, and exclusion to divide.
Others seek to protect rights, feed the hungry, and extend a hand of welcome.
As LGBTQ+ Christians, we know what it means to be on the margins. But we also know what it means to encounter Christ’s love in unexpected places—in a chosen family that embraces us, in a church that opens its doors instead of closing them, in the simple kindness of a stranger who affirms our worth. These are glimpses of God’s kingdom.
Glorifying the Lord is not found in loud proclamations of greatness or in parading one’s faith as a weapon. It is found in compassion lived out, in justice pursued, in love made visible. Jesus said, “By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another” (John 13:35). That is the measure—not who shouts the loudest, but who loves the most.
So let us boast in the Lord by how we live:
- When we advocate for the oppressed, we glorify God.
- When we refuse to return hate with hate, we glorify God.
- When we love boldly as LGBTQ+ people of faith—without shame and without fear—we glorify God.
No comments:
Post a Comment