My back and leg seem to be getting better—but this weekend reminded me I’m not quite there yet.
On Saturday, I actually managed to run some errands. Things were going surprisingly well, and for a little while, I felt almost normal. That is, until I stepped off a sidewalk the wrong way and lost my footing. I didn’t fall, thankfully, but the sudden jolt brought the pain rushing back with a vengeance.
I had one last store to visit, and since sitting in my car usually helps, I thought I could manage. Big mistake. By the time I finished shopping, the pain was so bad I nearly threw up—and judging by the way the cashier looked at me, I must have been white as a sheet. When I got home, I only unloaded what needed refrigeration, then collapsed on the couch and took my pain meds.
The rest of Saturday and all of Sunday were spent recovering from what should have been a simple errand run.
This morning, I’m calling physical therapy as soon as their office opens. I need to get started healing the root of the problem, not just managing the pain. Until then, this week will be focused on continued recovery, gentle movement, and hopefully no more sidewalk surprises.
Fingers crossed I’ll be back to work next Monday.
Wishing everyone a good week ahead—stay safe out there, and watch your step!
A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
Monday, August 4, 2025
Back in the Game… Briefly
2 comments:
Grocery delivery might have been a better plan. When will you get MRI of the spine?
They haven’t called to schedule it yet. If they don’t call soon, I will get in touch with my doctor’s office to see if they can do anything to speed things up.
Post a Comment