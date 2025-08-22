A Rough Couple of Days

Yesterday was a rough day. Something had me extremely drowsy. I woke up, fed Isabella, and when I couldn’t keep my eyes open any longer, I went back to bed. Later, I managed to write yesterday’s post and get ready for work, but I was still so out of it that I nearly fell asleep in the shower. At that point, I realized it wasn’t safe for me to drive. I texted my boss to let her know I was having some issues—balance and nausea, which were also true—and went back to bed.
When I woke up again, I felt a little better. My back and leg weren’t bothering me as much, and I wasn’t quite as drowsy, though the nausea lingered. Once I got to work, I was too busy to focus on how tired I felt, but the nausea stuck with me all day. I finally managed to eat a little dinner before heading to bed early, waiting for the dark to settle in.
This morning I woke up with a headache and lingering nausea, though I did manage some coffee and breakfast. I sort of slept well, but Isabella was agitated all night. She woke me at 10:30 for an unusual snuggle—curling up on my chest while I petted her until we both drifted off. Then she woke me again at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, and 4:00. I got up a few times to check on things—my blood sugar (since she has woken me before when I was hypoglycemic), her food and water, even just walking around the apartment. She had plenty of water, but I topped it off anyway. I never did figure out what was bothering her.
I’ll be glad to get home after work today. If I’m still feeling rough by lunchtime, I may just call it and come home. I’m looking forward to a restful weekend, though I do have an event to work tomorrow night. Thankfully, it’s not long, and I’ll be with some people I truly enjoy working with.
Wishing you all a great Friday and a wonderful weekend ahead!
