Friday, More or Less

Normally, I’d be saying, “Thank goodness, it’s Friday!” But honestly, the days have been running together lately. Being stuck at home with limited mobility and not much to do, each day feels pretty much like the last. The only reason I knew yesterday was Thursday? A new episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds dropped.
It was one of those quirky episodes, and I tend to enjoy when SNW leans into its weirder side. Star Trek, across all its incarnations, has often done quirky well—though sometimes it goes completely off the rails. Still, I appreciate the risk when it works.
I’ve gotten off on a tangent, but to be honest, I’m not sure I had a point to begin with. That’s kind of the vibe lately. I’m not sure what today holds. I probably need to make a run to the pharmacy, but that can likely wait until tomorrow. I should also follow up with my doctor’s office about the physical therapy referral. Other than that, there’s really nothing urgent.
Maybe I’ll just sleep the day away. I haven’t been sleeping well in general, but last night was an exception. I’ve figured out that I fall asleep most comfortably on the couch. Once I wake up from that first stretch of sleep—usually still groggy—I’ll move to the bed and sleep the rest of the night. If I try to start out in bed, I toss and turn for hours before inevitably giving up and heading to the couch anyway. So last night I skipped the middleman: I started on the couch, drifted off, then transitioned to the bed when I woke up. It worked.
Another thing that helps? Not wearing clothes. I know that sounds like an overshare, but anything with a waistband—no matter how loose—puts pressure right where the pain originates. It’s amazing how much relief comes from just avoiding that added tension. So I’ve embraced comfort and ditched the waistband altogether whenever I can.
If I don’t nap the day away, maybe I’ll read a little or find something to watch on TV—maybe a series to binge or a good movie to pass the time. If anyone has recommendations, I’d love to hear them. I could use something new and distracting.
That’s probably enough rambling for one post. I hope you all have a great weekend. I doubt mine will be entirely pain-free, but here’s hoping it’s at least a little less painful—and a little more restful.
Friday, August 1, 2025
Friday, More or Less
