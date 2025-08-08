International Cat Day: A Tribute to My Faithful Companion

International Cat Day is celebrated every year on August 8th—a day set aside to honor our feline friends and raise awareness about the welfare of cats around the world. It was originally created in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) and is now promoted globally by a number of animal welfare organizations. The day encourages responsible pet ownership, support for shelters and rescue organizations, and, of course, a little extra love and attention for the cats who share our lives.
It’s also the perfect excuse (as if I ever need one) to shine the spotlight on Isabella. She’s been a part of my life since 2016, and in that time, she’s proven herself to be equal parts queen, comedian, and comforter. But during these past few weeks, as I’ve dealt with pain and limited mobility, she’s shown me just how deeply cats can sense when something isn’t right.
Normally, Isabella claims her favorite spot draped across my thigh, but lately, she’s been avoiding that area entirely. Instead, she’s taken to curling up on my chest, purring in a steady rhythm that feels like a balm to both body and spirit. She stays close, often stretched out nearby like a furry little sentinel, watching over me with her calm green eyes. Even when she’s sleeping in another room, she pads in at regular intervals to check on me—almost as if she’s clocking in for her nursing rounds.
Like Queen Alexandra making rounds during wartime or the Queen Mother comforting bomb victims during the Blitz, Isabella has stepped up in my time of need—furry crown and all.
Cats get an unfair reputation for being aloof, but Isabella is proof that they can be as loyal, attentive, and empathetic as any companion animal. On this International Cat Day, I’m grateful not just for her beauty or her quirks, but for the quiet, steady presence that has made these difficult days so much more bearable.
If you’re lucky enough to share your life with a cat, give them an extra scratch, treat, or cuddle today—they’ve probably done more for your well-being than you realize.
“Nurse Isabella reporting for duty. Vital signs: stable. Blanket: warm. Human: monitored.”
