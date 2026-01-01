2026: Stepping Forward, Gently

I’ve never been very good at New Year’s resolutions.
They tend to be loud promises made on tired days, full of enthusiasm and thin on mercy. By the end of January, they often feel like little failures stacked neatly on a calendar page. That’s not how I want to enter a new year.
This year, I’m thinking less about resolving and more about remembering.
I want to remember to be kind—to strangers, to colleagues, to the people who frustrate me, and especially to the people I love. Kindness doesn’t mean being passive or silent, but it does mean choosing generosity over sharpness when I have the option.
I also want to work on my temper.
That’s not easy to admit. I don’t lose it constantly, but when I do, it’s usually because I’m tired, overwhelmed, or feeling unheard. I don’t want to be someone who reacts first and reflects later. I want to pause, breathe, and respond with intention. That kind of change doesn’t happen overnight—but it does happen, moment by moment.
And yes, I want to keep moving forward with my health.
Not as punishment. Not as a resolution that demands perfection. But as an ongoing commitment to my body and my mental well-being. I’ve already made real progress, and I want to continue—not because I “should,” but because I feel better when I do. Stronger. Clearer. More at home in myself.
I’m not promising I’ll work out every day.
I’m not promising there won’t be setbacks.
I am promising to keep showing up.
Scripture says, “The path of the righteous is like the light of dawn, which shines brighter and brighter until full day” (Proverbs 4:18). Dawn doesn’t rush. It doesn’t apologize for being gradual. It simply keeps coming.
That’s how I want to move into this year—not with grand declarations, but with small, steady steps. Choosing kindness when I can. Choosing calm when I remember. Choosing health as an act of care, not control.
A new year doesn’t require a new version of me.
It just invites me to keep becoming—one ordinary, honest day at a time.
And that feels not only attainable, but hopeful.
🍾Happy New Year!🥂
2 comments:
My best wishes for the new year ! To you Joe, to Isabella, to the readers, to the commenters, to your families, to your friends...
Today Catholics celebrate Saint Mary, Mother of God :
O Mary, Holy Mother of God,
you who bore the Word made flesh in your womb,
you who pondered all these events in your heart,
watch over us in this new year that begins.
Grant us peace of heart and peace in the world,
guide us to your Son Jesus, Prince of Peace,
and intercede that we may live in God's blessing,
like the shepherds who returned glorifying and praising the Lord.
Amen.
Happy New Year, Joe, from Nova Scotia. One step at a time.
Post a Comment