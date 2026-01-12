Monday, January 12, 2026

Monday, According to Isabella


I woke up this morning, opened one eye, and saw Isabella standing next to me, staring—clearly just about to wake me.

I closed my eye again, rolled over, and checked the time.

3:00 a.m.

Then it hit me.

Fuck. It’s Monday. I have to go to work today.

I went back to sleep, absolutely not ready to face the day.

Isabella tried again at 4:00 a.m. I ignored her. By 4:30, she was more persistent, so I constructed a pillow barrier between us and fell back asleep. That worked… briefly.

I woke again and noticed the living room light was on—a sure sign that it was after 5:00 a.m., which in Isabella’s mind means it’s time to escalate the campaign.

I checked the clock.

5:05 a.m.

Ugh.

At that point, I had no choice but to start my day.

Posted by at
Labels:

2 comments:

uvdp said...

If I were you, I would have kicked Isabella out at 3 a.m. Joe, you're too nice to that cat, it's bad for your health.

January 12, 2026 at 7:05 AM
Joe said...

Had I kicked her and shut my bedroom door, she would have made so much noise, I would have not been able to go back to sleep until I let her back in.

January 12, 2026 at 8:10 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)