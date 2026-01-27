Pic of the Day

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
¡¡Guapísimo!! Le amoÁngel
Now that's a Power Package & easy to unwrap!William NS
He is so HOT! Why are they so cute and young while I'm so old and ugly ...
Post a Comment
3 comments:
¡¡Guapísimo!! Le amo
Ángel
Now that's a Power Package
& easy to unwrap!
William NS
He is so HOT! Why are they so cute and young while I'm so old and ugly ...
Post a Comment