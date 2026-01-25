Faith That Endures: When the Church Is the Trial

“My brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of any kind, consider it nothing but joy, because you know that the testing of your faith produces endurance.”—James 1:2–3
The Epistle of James is my favorite book of the Bible. In my opinion, James truly understood the teachings of his brother Jesus and distilled them with remarkable clarity in this public letter. I have read the Epistle of James many times, and I am always struck by James 1:2–3—verses I return to again and again, sitting with them, wondering how joy and suffering can possibly occupy the same space.
James does not ask us to pretend trials are good, chosen, or deserved. He simply tells the truth: they will come. And then he reframes them—not as evidence of God’s absence, but as the place where endurance is formed.
For our brothers, sisters, and nonbinary siblings in the LGBTQ+ community, trials are not theoretical. They show up in rejection by family, silence or condemnation from churches, and real harm done by people who claimed divine authority while denying our humanity. Many turn away from God not because they rejected faith, but because faith was used as a weapon against them.
James does not leave us alone in that pain. Just a few verses later, he writes in James 1:5 that if any of us lacks wisdom, we are invited to ask God, who gives generously and without blame.
Wisdom here is not obedience to abuse, nor the ability to endure mistreatment quietly. This is the wisdom to discern what is truly of God and what is not. For LGBTQ+ people, this verse can be a lifeline. It tells us that we are allowed—encouraged, even—to ask hard questions, to seek clarity, and to trust that God does not shame us for doing so. God gives wisdom without blame. That alone corrects so much of the damage done in God’s name.
James is also clear about who God is—and who God is not. In James 1:17–18, he reminds us that every generous and perfect gift comes from God, who does not change, and that God brought us forth by the word of truth. God is not the source of cruelty, rejection, or dehumanization. Those do not come from above. What comes from God is life, truth, and dignity. You were not created as an afterthought or an exception. You are part of God’s intention—called first fruits, not mistakes to be corrected or problems to be solved.
James then turns his attention to harm—especially the kind that comes from unchecked religious certainty. In James 1:19–20, he urges us to be quick to listen, slow to speak, and slow to anger, reminding us that human anger does not produce God’s righteousness.
How different the Church might look if this were taken seriously. So much suffering in the LGBTQ+ community has been fueled by people who were quick to speak, quick to judge, and quick to anger—while claiming righteousness. James dismantles that posture entirely. Anger that crushes others is not holy. Loud certainty is not faithfulness. God’s righteousness is not produced by silencing, shaming, or exclusion.
Faith, James insists, must be lived—not merely proclaimed. In James 1:22–25, he calls us to be doers of the word, not hearers only, pointing us toward the perfect law—the law of liberty.
That phrase matters. Faith that binds, controls, or erases people is not the gospel James describes. The word of God, when truly received, moves us toward freedom—toward actions that reflect love, justice, and mercy. Anything less is self-deception.
James closes this chapter with what may be one of the most overlooked verses in the Bible, especially among those most eager to define themselves as Christian. James 1:27 tells us that religion that is pure and undefiled before God is this: to care for those in distress and to refuse to be shaped by a world that thrives on harm.
True faith, James reminds us, is not measured by how loudly we proclaim belief, but by how faithfully we love. For LGBTQ+ people who have been wounded by the Church, James 1 offers both comfort and clarity. God is with you in the trials. God invites your questions. God is not the author of your suffering. And God’s vision of faith looks far more like care, humility, and embodied love than condemnation ever could.
If you are still walking through hardship, know this: endurance does not mean erasing yourself to survive. It means becoming rooted enough to stand in truth—your truth—while trusting that God has never let go of you. And never will.
1 comment:
Beautifully said. May we live in this hope and thrive in faith. I ache for those harmed by the church. Peace to all.
