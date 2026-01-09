Friday, Interrupted (Briefly)

I don’t have a whole lot to say this morning—and honestly, that feels very on brand for a Friday.
Thankfully, it is Friday, and I’m working from home today, which already puts the day in a better light. Last night, however, didn’t help much. I stayed up far too late watching the Fiesta Bowl, only to see Ole Miss lose to Miami in the final minutes. Disappointing endings are never great, but they’re especially rude when they cost you sleep.
Of course, Isabella did not care about any of that. She still wanted breakfast at 4 a.m. sharp. She’s fed now, priorities have been addressed, and since I’m working from home, I have the luxury of crawling back into bed for a little while longer.
That’s exactly what I’m about to do. With any luck, I’ll be sound asleep again by the time this posts—dreaming of a better ending, a quieter night, and maybe a nap later that doesn’t involve football at all.
Happy Friday, friends. I hope yours starts a little more smoothly than mine.
