Monday, January 19, 2026

It’s Monday

It’s Monday.

And honestly? I hate Mondays.


I think Garfield may have been onto something.

Garfield was right about two things: his absolute hatred of Mondays and his undying love for lasagna. Mondays arrive far too early, demand far too much, and somehow expect us to be cheerful about it. They interrupt perfectly good weekends, drag us back into responsibility, and pretend that coffee alone will fix everything.

Lasagna, on the other hand, asks nothing of us except that we enjoy it. Comfort layered upon comfort. Warm, reliable, and deeply reassuring—everything Monday is not.

So if you’re dragging yourself into this week feeling a little grumpy, a little tired, and wholly unenthusiastic, you’re in excellent company. Even a cartoon cat knew that Mondays are best approached with sarcasm, snacks, and very low expectations.


Garfield was right.

About both things.




This is a stupid video and obviously staged, but it made me laugh and brought a smile to my face. That’s not an easy feat on a Monday morning.

Posted by at
Labels:

2 comments:

uvdp said...

Before the work https://fr.aleteia.org/cp1/2020/01/06/recitez-cette-priere-si-votre-journee-de-travail-sannonce-difficile/

January 19, 2026 at 11:02 AM
uvdp said...

Blue monday https://fr.aleteia.org/2026/01/18/blue-monday-et-si-vous-en-faisiez-un-lundi-en-or/

January 19, 2026 at 11:20 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)