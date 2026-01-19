It’s Monday.
And honestly? I hate Mondays.
I think Garfield may have been onto something.
Garfield was right about two things: his absolute hatred of Mondays and his undying love for lasagna. Mondays arrive far too early, demand far too much, and somehow expect us to be cheerful about it. They interrupt perfectly good weekends, drag us back into responsibility, and pretend that coffee alone will fix everything.
Lasagna, on the other hand, asks nothing of us except that we enjoy it. Comfort layered upon comfort. Warm, reliable, and deeply reassuring—everything Monday is not.
So if you’re dragging yourself into this week feeling a little grumpy, a little tired, and wholly unenthusiastic, you’re in excellent company. Even a cartoon cat knew that Mondays are best approached with sarcasm, snacks, and very low expectations.
Garfield was right.
About both things.
Before the work https://fr.aleteia.org/cp1/2020/01/06/recitez-cette-priere-si-votre-journee-de-travail-sannonce-difficile/
Blue monday https://fr.aleteia.org/2026/01/18/blue-monday-et-si-vous-en-faisiez-un-lundi-en-or/
