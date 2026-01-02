Nothing Urgent

January 2 has always felt more honest to me than January 1. Usually though, it means returning to work. Thankfully, with today being a Friday, that isn’t the case.
The first day of the year comes with noise—fireworks, declarations, promises shouted into the dark. January 2 arrives more softly. The calendar has turned, but life hasn’t quite rushed back in yet.
I’m easing into the morning with a cup of coffee, enjoying the stillness before the day really begins. Now that Isabella is fed and has settled back into her post-breakfast routine, I’m seriously considering returning to my warm bed for a little while longer. It’s currently 0 degrees outside my window, and that feels like a perfectly reasonable plan.
I’m not feeling the need for big resolutions or sweeping declarations. Right now, this moment—quiet, warm, and unhurried—feels like enough. The year is new, but there’s no rush to sprint into it.
If anything, I’m reminding myself that beginning gently is still beginning. Rest counts. Taking things one day at a time counts. Listening to what your body and mind need—especially in the depths of winter—counts.
So if today feels slow or unremarkable, that’s okay. January 2 doesn’t demand anything heroic of us. Sometimes the best way to welcome a new year is with a warm bed, a fed cat, and the knowledge that there’s time.
I hope your year is starting in whatever way you need it to.
